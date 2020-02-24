Huawei: The Espionage Arm of China’s Military | Curtis Ellis

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Feb 24, 2020
Huawei, the Chinese telecom company, has been charged with racketeering and stealing trade secrets of the United States! The US government under both President Trump and former President Obama have said Huawei is a national security threat. Joining me to talk about how Huawei is the espionage arm of China's military and the Chinese Communist Party is Curtis Ellis, an economic expert and Policy Director with America First Policies. He was also a Senior Policy Advisor to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.