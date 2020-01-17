#taiwan

10 Things People Get WRONG About TAIWAN

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Is Taiwan a country or a province of China? Is Taiwan even the name of the place? There's a lot of misconceptions about Taiwan and the Republic of China. These are the top 10.

#taiwan taiwan election 2020 current events tsai ing wen hong kong

