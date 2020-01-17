10 Things People Get WRONG About TAIWAN

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Is Taiwan a country or a province of China? Is Taiwan even the name of the place? There's a lot of misconceptions about Taiwan and the Republic of China. These are the top 10. YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted__© All Rights Reserved.#taiwan taiwan election 2020 current events tsai ing wen hong kong
Loading playlists...