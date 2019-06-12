2019 China Uncensored Fan Meet-Up in Oslo Norway: The Video

Loading...
Working...
Fans of China Uncensored come out to the Oslo, Norway meet-up at the Oslo Freedom Forum. If there were a chain, it would have been off the chain.YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/__© All Rights Reserved.
Loading playlists...