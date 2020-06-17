Houthi-laid landmines continue killing civilians in Yemen's Hodeidah

Published on Jun 17, 2020

Two children were killed on Tuesday in a blast by a Houthi-laid landmine in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a government official told Xinhua.

The two children who were heading back to their residential house died in Hodeidah's district of Tuhyata as a result of the explosion of a landmine laid previously by the Houthi rebels, the local official said on condition of anonymity.

Another source of Hodeidah's pro-government authority said many victims including child survivors of mine and other explosive accidents are in a pressing need to get assistance from humanitarian organizations.