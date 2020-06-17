Houthi-laid landmines continue killing civilians in Yemen's Hodeidah

New China TV
902K
61 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 17, 2020

Two children were killed on Tuesday in a blast by a Houthi-laid landmine in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a government official told Xinhua.
The two children who were heading back to their residential house died in Hodeidah's district of Tuhyata as a result of the explosion of a landmine laid previously by the Houthi rebels, the local official said on condition of anonymity.
Another source of Hodeidah's pro-government authority said many victims including child survivors of mine and other explosive accidents are in a pressing need to get assistance from humanitarian organizations.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to