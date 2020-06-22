#beltandroad #southkorea #moonjaein

China's Secret Belt and Road in South Korea

China Uncensored
1.33M
11,473 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 22, 2020

China's Belt and Road Initiative has spread Chinese soft power, and potentially their military around the world. And while the India China border stand off in Ladakh shows one potential result, South Korea has become secretly ensnared in Xi Jinping's Belt and Road. Joining me today to talk about China's secret belt and road in South Korea is Tara O, From the East Asia Research Center.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#beltandroad #southkorea #moonjaein
coronavirus economy north korea

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to