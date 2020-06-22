Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
China's Belt and Road Initiative has spread Chinese soft power, and potentially their military around the world. And while the India China border stand off in Ladakh shows one potential result, South Korea has become secretly ensnared in Xi Jinping's Belt and Road. Joining me today to talk about China's secret belt and road in South Korea is Tara O, From the East Asia Research Center.
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
#beltandroad #southkorea #moonjaein
coronavirus economy north korea
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...