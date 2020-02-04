Jaclyn Hill Talks About Struggles With Alcohol After Lipstick Scandal!

Published on Feb 4, 2020

Jaclyn Hill is opening up to her fans about how tough the past year has been on her.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and in a new video titled 'Get Ready With Me + Opening Up (Vulnerable)', Jaclyn Hill revealed that it was quote “time to come clean about a lot of things and open up about stuff" that she's been keeping to herself.



We all know that Jaclyn had a pretty challenging 2019.



Last year she launched lipsticks under her brand Jaclyn Cosmetics and many fans claimed they found problems with the products they received.



Some people claimed there were hairs, bubbles, fibers, or holes in their lipstick.



And Jaclyn later put out an apology to her fans.



And now around 7 months later, Jaclyn is diving into some of the topics she has been avoiding since her lipstick scandal.



And in her new video, Jaclyn started off by talking about how the three months when she was in living LA it was the most depressed she’s been in a long time.



She said quote, “I was genuinely so depressed out there I was so anxious it was so dark. It was so hard for me to do anything, it was just terrible.”



But then Jaclyn gets into talking about her weight.



She revealed that she’s gained around 30 pounds in the past 8 months.



But what’s most hurtful to her is that she can’t post a picture or video without getting tons of DMs from fans commenting on her weight or asking if she got fillers or botox.



And Jaclyn actually opened up about why she’s gained weight and the real reason behind why she looks different than she did 8 months ago.



Jaclyn then explained that she doesn’t even like being drunk, but when she drank her brain relaxed and she was able to turn her anxiety off.



And she doesn’t think her fans know just how bad her anxiety was.



She revealed that when she was anxious it would make her sick to her stomach and she would actually throw up.



And Jaclyn said that this is why face is swollen and the reason behind her weight gain. It has nothing to do with any of the other reasons that fans were speculating.



But Jaclyn doesn’t care that she’s gained weight, she said that she can still love herself and her body... but it’s what the weight represents to her that is so challenging.



She said quote, “I wouldn’t look like this if I didn’t make such poor decisions. I wouldn’t look like this if I didn’t hurt myself by self medicating with alcohol.”



She said that she’s doing better, but she’s still struggling.



So now, she’s going to therapy three days a week because all of this was a real wake up call for her.



Jaclyn said that she’s trying to heal without alcohol or prescription drugs.



And what’s most important is that she’s encouraging her followers to be kinder to one another this year even if that just means something as small as complimenting someone’s shirt.



And we can totally get behind that.



We are just glad Jaclyn is in a better place now and is taking the steps she needs to be happy and healthy.



And fans agree.



They are flooding her comment section with love and support.



One person wrote quote, “You’re so strong and brave for being in front of the camera and sharing this with us! That’s inspiring!”



Another said quote, “This is the Jaclyn Hill that I have come to love throughout the years. Where have you been? I missed you!!! Sending you all the love!”



And another wrote quote, “The comment section is over loaded with positive comments. Thats huge. We are all standing behind you”



And with new products coming and a new year ahead of her, we’re hoping 2020 is a good one for Jaclyn Hill!



