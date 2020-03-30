#CardiB #JoeExotic #TigerKing

Cardi B Wants To FREE 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic!

Published on Mar 30, 2020

Like the rest of the world, Cardi B has tuned into the newest Netflix binge that is Tiger King, but unlike the rest of the world, she’s about to take up a new quarantine hobby: Petitioning for Joe Exotic’s freedom.

What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures. Cardi B, on the other hand, is practicing the art of activism.

Seriously though, I wish I was as passionate about anything, the way Cardi B is with freeing Joe Exotic from prison now that she’s fully gotten through Netflix’ hit and insane series ‘Tiger King.’


