Cardi B Wants To FREE 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic!

Published on Mar 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#CardiB #JoeExotic #TigerKing



Like the rest of the world, Cardi B has tuned into the newest Netflix binge that is Tiger King, but unlike the rest of the world, she’s about to take up a new quarantine hobby: Petitioning for Joe Exotic’s freedom.



What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures. Cardi B, on the other hand, is practicing the art of activism.



Seriously though, I wish I was as passionate about anything, the way Cardi B is with freeing Joe Exotic from prison now that she’s fully gotten through Netflix’ hit and insane series ‘Tiger King.’





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr