Published on Sep 5, 2018

Tomokazu Harimoto started playing table tennis when he was two. Nowadays, his most powerful weapon is his backhand and with this weapon, his goal is to win gold in both, the individual and team categories at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com