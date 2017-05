Published on Apr 30, 2017

When exercising, the body produces lactic acid which causes pain and can generate muscle traumas. This wearable lactic acid monitor helps athletes avoid injuries. Training intelligently without suffering injury is easier than ever thanks to new gadget.



