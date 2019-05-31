Julian Assange Writes a Warning Letter To The Public—What's Inside Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Loading...
Working...
Here's the link that goes with the video: http://bit.ly/2Wm67F7SIGN UP WITH VIRTUAL SHIELD: http://www.hidewithlisa.comDONATE To Lisa Haven Via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lisahavenGET A ROTH IRA NOW: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold...Or CALL NOBLE GOLD: 1-877-646-5347ALERT! SUB MY BACKUP CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqrf...GET FOOD STORAGE: http://www.PrepareWithLisa.com(45% OFF THIS MONTH) Or Call My Patriot Supply at 1-888-204-0144GET involved in the Trade Genius Academy: https://tradegenius.co/GET THE MORGAN: https://historicsilvercoins.com/(GET $5 OFF USE Code: Lisa) GET THE TRUMP COIN: https://trumpcoin2020.com/(GET $5 OFF SILVER & $100 OFF GOLD USE CODE: Lisa) DONATE Via-Bitcoin: 1KCxsVFgpoSV5v3n4yYaFC5XPegXNBWgVBSubscribe to My Website at: http://lisahaven.news/Like Me on Bitchute/Real.Video/Minds: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qbnh...https://www.real.video/channel/lisahavenhttps://www.minds.com/LisaHavenFor More Information See:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...https://www.theguardian.com/media/201...https://thewashingtonstandard.com/jul...https://www.thenation.com/article/ass...https://www.infowars.com/eu-urging-bl...https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
Loading playlists...