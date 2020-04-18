American Cup 2020 - Behind the scenes of Morgan Hurd's victory | All Around | Bonus Content

Published on Apr 18, 2020

The 2020 American Cup took place on March 7 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Throughout the event, we accompanied Morgan Hurd behind the scenes - from the moment she entered the arena to the awards ceremony where Morgan came out on top of the podium.



Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN









