Microsoft Flight Simulator - E3 2019 - Announce Trailer

Published on Jun 9, 2019

Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.



Available with Xbox Game Pass.



https://www.xbox.com/flightsimulator



