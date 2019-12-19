Taylor Swift Beats Out Ariana Grande & Kim Kardashian For Most Influential On Twitter!

Published on Dec 19, 2019

There’s a lot of noise on Twitter. Like all the time. But Twitter was it’s noisiest yesterday when the Cats embargo ended at the very same moment that the impeachment news broke. But only one person, involved with one of those projects, has the most power on Twitter unlike anyone has ever seen.



What's up guys it's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and that person, obviously, it Taylor Swift.



We already knew that she’s a force to be reckoned with.



But today she was officially named the most influential person on Twitter.



The list was conducted by a digital consumer intelligence company called Brandwatch.



They are a British company that tout themselves and their products as bringing structure and meaning to the voices of billions of people.



Well, now they’re saying that Taylor Swift’s voice also impacts billions of people - or at least the 330 million active users on Twitter.



The list ranked 50 of the social media platform’s most significant accounts to rank and determine their influencer score. And Taylor topped the list with a near perfect score of 97.



They found this score using an algorithm that I’m not going to pretend to understand in even the slightest bit. To help us out and put it in layman’s terms, the company released a statement along with their list, saying “This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score."



They don’t specify, though, about whether the engagement has to be positive or negative - its engagement overall.



I’m not saying that Taylor gets negative attention on Twitter. But it might explain how recently impeached president Donald Trump placed second on the list.



He is known, besides for being president, for his many long winded tweets in all capital letters.



His tweets often make national news, which is one thing that most other people on this list couldn’t say. But still, he placed second to our girl Taylor Swift. One person said “We can skip the senate impeachment trial because Taylor Swift just ended trump once and for all”



Trump was followed by the Prime Minister of India - who placed third on the list.



Taylor is more influential than some of the leaders of the biggest nations on earth? I can’t say I’m surprised! And she’s not the only singer on the list either.



Coming in fourth was Katy Perry with a score of 96 - just one point below Taylor.



Following her was Elon Musk, Christiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Ellen Degenerous, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian.



We know Lady Gaga also likes to have fun on Twitter. She’s been teasing her next album, which she’s been calling LG6 - or Adele - for quite some time now.



Just yesterday she tweeted “Hashtag LG6. My assistant: when’s the last time you bathed. Me: I don’t remember”



I’m not sure what this has to do with LG6 but hopefully it means she’s too busy to bathe because she’s working on it? That’s my hope anyway!



It also wasn’t a surprise that Ariana Grande made the top 10 as well.



When she’s not writing, touring, or in the recording studio, she’s usually on Twitter.



She’s known to interact with her fans a LOT, showing them her appreciation for engaging with her.



Late last night - like at midnight - she posted a video of herself dancing to “Be Alright” on the Sweetener tour.



She said “that lil hand poppin into frame doing the choreo with us is my favorite shit in the world. nothing tops how u love me. u are everything. love u with all of me always. Two.”







Let me know what you guys think! Who is the person you look up to most on Twitter? Do you love seeing Taylors tweets? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.



And then click that subscribe button if you'd like to stay updated on all the top stories circulating around the web today. We've got plenty more for you, so stay tuned! I'm Sussan Mourad and I'll catch you later!





