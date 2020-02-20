Gigi Hadid Body Shamed By Modeling Industry!

Published on Feb 20, 2020

Gigi Hadid may be one of the world’s most successful models, but even she’s not immune to body criticism in the industry. She recently opened up about being body shamed in the modeling industry!



Gigi Hadid may be one of the world's most successful models, but even she's not immune to body criticism in the industry.



She is absolutely dominating the fashion industry one catwalk and pose at a time, she’s such a natural! And it seems like Gigi was just born to model and has been slaying the industry effortlessly for as long as we can all remember.



But even Gigi has faced criticism when it came to her body during the early days of her career.



She recently opened up to iD Magazine about how modeling wasn’t always an easy journey for her especially in the beginning.



Gigi talked about the first designer to cast her in a runway show in Paris and how big of a deal this was for her at the time, even though we all know that Gigi is walking in almost every major show these days.



She said quote, “So for Jean Paul to have me at his last ready-to-wear show in 2015 — not only to have me, but also to put me in an outfit that didn't cover a lot... like, there were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me something that really covered my body. And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model.”



Gigi also added that she knows that Jean Paul has done that for a lot of other models too. It was a really meaningful full-circle moment for Gigi when she walked in Jean Paul’s final runway show last month.



Gigi said quote, “I was so honored to be asked to walk in it, because he didn't just work with the people who he'd worked with for his whole career, but he also streetcast so much of his last couture show. And I think that says so much about who he is as a designer and as a person. He cares so much about the person that's wearing the look and bringing out something in them.”



But Gigi also talked about her life outside of modeling and revealed that she plans to keep things simple and low-key in her future.



She said quote, “I think that as I get older... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!”



I mean I know that I would totally watch a Gigi Hadid cooking show, Food Network did you hear that? Someone should be taking notes here.

She talked about how she has a farm that she lives on outside of the city.



Gigi said quote, “I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation. A lot of the time, I'll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I'm there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself.”



All in all, it sounds like Gigi is just trying to live her best life like all of us and she’s found a balance between her work and downtime.



And we’re just happy that Gigi didn’t let the haters and negativity stop her in pursuing her dream! We can all take a note out of that book.



And Gigi’s fans agree. They are taking to Twitter to share their love for Gigi and shade whoever criticised her body.



One person wrote quote, “Whoever was involved with telling @GiGiHadid she didn't have a 'runway body' need a serious reality check. She's always been gorgeous, and has always been built gorgeous. End of discussion.”



Another said quote, “Body shaming in general needs to stop. Love yourself and support those around you. Plain and simple!”





And another wrote quote, “if y'all thought that GIGI FREAKING HADID who is literally perfect didnt have the body for modeling than idk who does. TG we've come a long way since then but we've still got a long way to go apparently”



Yaaas say it louder for the people in the back!



Can you believe that Gigi was body shamed when she started modeling? And do you appreciate when stars like Gigi open up about their struggles and insecurities?

