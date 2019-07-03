How India runs the world's biggest election

Published on Jul 3, 2019

900 million eligible voters need access to polling booths.

This season of Borders is presented by CuriosityStream. Watch thousands of documentaries for free for 31-days: https://www.curiositystream.com/Borders



Join the Video Lab to help us make more Vox Borders! http://bit.ly/video-lab



Follow the Vox Borders watch page: https://www.facebook.com/VoxBorders/

Follow Johnny on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnywharris/

Sign up for the Borders newsletter: http://www.vox.com/borders-email



With original music by Tom Fox: https://tfbeats.com/



Elections in India aren’t like others. India voted to pick its central government for the next five years throughout the spring of 2019. An eighth of the world’s entire population was eligible to vote in this election. That’s 900 million people, and more than 67 percent voted.



India runs the world’s biggest elections, and officials put in a lot of effort to make this democratic exercise is as accessible as possible. This means they make sure everyone, even in the most remote locations, is near a polling booth — even if it means bringing voting machines to them by elephant.



This Vox Borders episode looks at how India pulls off massive elections.



Watch the first episode of Vox Borders: India -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=...



Watch all the episodes of Vox Borders: India here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Vox Borders is an international documentary series by Emmy-nominated producer Johnny Harris exploring life at the edge of nations.



Start from the beginning. Watch all full episodes of Vox Borders on YouTube in one playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dVwv...



Vox.com is a news website that helps you cut through the noise and understand what's really driving the events in the headlines. Check out http://www.vox.com.



Watch our full video catalog: http://goo.gl/IZONyE

Follow Vox on Facebook: http://goo.gl/U2g06o

Or Twitter: http://goo.gl/XFrZ5H