How India runs the world's biggest election

Published on Jul 3, 2019
900 million eligible voters need access to polling booths. This season of Borders is presented by CuriosityStream. Watch thousands of documentaries for free for 31-days: https://www.curiositystream.com/Borders
Elections in India aren’t like others. India voted to pick its central government for the next five years throughout the spring of 2019. An eighth of the world’s entire population was eligible to vote in this election. That’s 900 million people, and more than 67 percent voted.
India runs the world’s biggest elections, and officials put in a lot of effort to make this democratic exercise is as accessible as possible. This means they make sure everyone, even in the most remote locations, is near a polling booth — even if it means bringing voting machines to them by elephant.
This Vox Borders episode looks at how India pulls off massive elections.