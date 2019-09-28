No Summer Break for Olympic aspiring Gymnasts | All Around

Olympic
3.82M
855 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 28, 2019

In the second episode of the gymnastics show All Around: Yile returns to training ahead of the world championships, Morgan has a crazy summer with three competitions in three weeks, and Angelina competes in Russian Cup and takes a break to enjoy her hobby.

All Around is the Olympic Channel's first original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Watch now!

Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to