Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
SW Film Duisburg bis Emmerich aus dem Jahre 1920 bis 1930
VideoDu.de
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
2,128
2K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
8 views
0
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 9, 2017
Teil 2 S/W von 1920 - 1930 Duisburg bis Emmerich
Category
News & Politics
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
SW Filme Duisburg 1920 bis 1930
- Duration: 7:00.
VideoDu.de
139 views
New
7:00
Chinesisches Neujahresfest 2017
- Duration: 6:54.
VideoDu.de
73 views
New
6:54
WUNDER DER NATUR im Gasometer Oberhausen
- Duration: 8:34.
VideoDu.de
2,102 views
8:34
Ausstellung STIENECKE, DUCKWITZ, VORSATZ
- Duration: 6:14.
VideoDu.de
121 views
6:14
Christopher Street Day 2016 in Duisburg
- Duration: 6:44.
VideoDu.de
230 views
6:44
5. Kunstraum GRÜN im Botanischen Garten Duissern
- Duration: 6:25.
VideoDu.de
85 views
6:25
VideoDu.de Jahresrückblick 2016 Teil 1
- Duration: 22:09.
VideoDu.de
79 views
22:09
Auf zur Tiger-Safari in den Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 6:22.
VideoDu.de
589 views
6:22
Duisburg Weihnachtsmarkt Sicherheit
- Duration: 2:55.
VideoDu.de
556 views
2:55
Neugestaltung des Kantpark
- Duration: 6:37.
VideoDu.de
125 views
6:37
Weihnachtsmarkt Kempen 2016
- Duration: 8:01.
VideoDu.de
913 views
8:01
VideoDu.de Jahresrückblick 2016 Teil 2
- Duration: 21:03.
VideoDu.de
129 views
21:03
Gedenken an die Pogromnacht 1938
- Duration: 6:28.
VideoDu.de
55 views
6:28
Giraffenbaby Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 3:39.
VideoDu.de
224 views
3:39
Targobank Run 2016 Abschlussfeuerwerk
- Duration: 3:11.
VideoDu.de
161 views
3:11
210 sek düsseldorf Kaiserswerth
- Duration: 3:01.
VideoDu.de
75 views
3:01
210 sek Kempen
- Duration: 2:38.
VideoDu.de
42 views
2:38
Ansprache zum Jahresausklang 2016
- Duration: 1:12.
VideoDu.de
30 views
1:12
Super Mond Sankt Peter Ording am 13.11.2016
- Duration: 0:24.
VideoDu.de
150 views
0:24
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...