Published on Apr 8, 2020

#postmalone #circles #lawsuit



Post Malone has found himself in some legal trouble over co-writing claims for his hit single “Circles” and is firing back with a major dispute in hopes to give REAL songwriting credit where credit is due.



Apparently, Post Malone just can’t seem to catch a break this year.



First, Post Malone was accused of being on drugs after leaving fans concerned about his recent performance behavior, and now it seems he’s forced to deal with some legal battle over his smash hit single.





