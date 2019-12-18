China’s All-Seeing Eye in Africa | China Uncensored

Published on Dec 18, 2019

Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 85% off a 2-year plan and three extra months free!



The Chinese Communist Party, using the Chinese telecom company Huawei, has created a network of mass surveillance and government oppression throughout Africa. Huawei is creating smart cities and building the backbone of future 5G networks, complete with surveillance cameras armed with AI facial recognition technology. The Belt and Road Initiative is a noose for African countries.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



#huawei meng wanzhou china trade huawei nova 5g