Dive and grasp from kneeling position, using leg push-off [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Published on Dec 10, 2019

Exercise: starting in a kneeling position, dive to the left and grasp the ball, then return to the kneeling position and do the same to the right. Complete this sequence two times and then move the balls before repeating it another two times, but reversing the order of the dives.



Key points:

• Legs to be extended after diving

• Head to be aligned with body

• Kneeling position is starting point for each dive

• Eyes to be kept on ball while diving



Repetitions: Six (three with rightward dive first, three with leftward dive first).