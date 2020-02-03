Halsey FLIPS OUT On Fan!

Published on Feb 3, 2020

If there’s one thing we know about Halsey, it’s that this woman isn’t afraid to speak her mind! Especially when someone is being extremely rude to her! You’ve GOT to watch the singer go off on a fan who heckled her from the crowd.



What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News and WOW! Halsey did not appreciate a fan calling out G Easy’s name during her show. Let’s take a look.



So the “Graveyard” singer was playing a show Budweiser's BUDX Miami pre-2020 Super Bowl bash this weekend leading up to the big game. In between songs, a guy in the audience repeatedly yelled out the name, G-Easy, who’s Halsey’s ex boyfriend.



Well, this set the singer off…



In another video, Halsey leads the crowd in a little “F--K that guy” chant…



The incident quickly started a debate online. Some were defending the singer’s reaction to the heckler.



One person questioned Halsey’s state of mind:



“Is she mentally stable”



Another said, So unprofessional ! I am embarrassed !



Others, though, praised the singer. This person said,



Find it interesting how when male artists behave this way, everybody thinks they’re great and they become some meme quality being. Whereas when a woman does it, she’s automatically considered hysterical or ill mannered.



It’s true -- Male artist DO often go off on fans. Back in 2013, Kanye West threw out a woman who was bothering the artist during a show.



This incident didn’t cause nearly the same debate as Halsey’s heckler situation.



Hasley had that fact on her mind when she responded to the criticism on instagram:



Dont ever let someone make you feel crazy or unhinged cause you’re a woman standing up for yourself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being nice. Love

You.



Halsey is definitely not backing down. But she has reason to be upset for what the heckler said.



The singer and rapper G Easy began dating in 2017. The romance started after the release of their song, “ Him & I.” But about ten months later, G Easy was arrested in Sweden allegedly for possessing cocaine and harassing security guards. TMZ also reported that Halsey was with him during the arrest.



They officially called things off a short time later. At the time, Halsey wrote on instagram:



I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.



Rumors of cheating quickly surfaced after Halsey said this to her fans during a show.



"I learned recently it’s OK to be alone, being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is, don’t f*cking sleep with your ex."



Many thought this meant G Easy had cheated on Halsey with his ex. Speculation grew further when Halsey tweeted, then deleted these lyrics from their song… about cheating…



Now, obviously, the singer has moved on in her personal life. She’s currently dating American Horror Story star, Evan Peters -- and they’ve seen very happy since confirming their relationship in October. But she still doesn’t deserve to be reminded of her ex during a show.



And if the heckler thought he could just fly under the radar and get away with it, he really doesn’t know the singer at all. The 25 year old singer recently called an award show unimportant WHILE accepting the award. The woman speaks her mind at all times!



The singer’s also not afraid to get personal to get personal. In 2018, Halsey gave an impassioned speech about her experience with sexual abuse



So, let the heckler be a lesson to anyone who thinks they can mess with Halsey, who’s clearly not afraid of much and won’t take crap. Besides… you don’t want to end of on the other end of this chat:



Alright, what do you think?



Do you think Halsey overreacted to the heckler, or are you defending her strong response? Let us know in the comment section below!



