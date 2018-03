Published on Mar 11, 2018

Athletes from five nations banded together to train and qualify for the Olympic Games.



See every Cross-Country Skiing performance from PyeongChang here: http://bit.ly/2HaBDd9



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com