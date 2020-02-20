Madelaine Petsch & Boyfriend BREAKUP!

Published on Feb 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#MadelainePetsch #TravisMills #Riverdale



Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend of three years Travis Mills split up and the internet’s hearts are officially broken.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s been reported that Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills’ relationship is over.



E! News reported that they have decided to end their relationship after about three years of dating.



The two got together back in 2017 when Travis slid into Madelaine’s DMs on Facebook.



She said that Travis reached out to her after Riverdale first aired in January 2017.



At the time Madelaine told Cosmo that quote, “He congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. … We kept in touch very rarely ... and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”



Ugh, I really thought they were each other’s one true pairing, but sadly three years later, they have broken up.



And this news comes after fans have been speculating for months about their relationship status.



Madelaine has attended multiple red carpets so far this year without Travis. The last red carpet appearance they had together was in October of 2019.



And as of recently, the duo have rarely made any appearances on each other's social media, which sparked split rumors amongst fans.



Fans have even been commenting on Madelaine’s posts asking if they’ve broken up because she hasn’t posted with him since almost a year ago.



Did any of you notice this? Comment below! You also won’t believe what Madelaine has done to solidify the breakup!



We know people sometimes just aren’t in the mood for PDA, so we didn’t think too much of it.



And back in August, Madelaine even hinted at wanting to keep her relationship with Travis more private during an interview with Nylon.



She said quote, “My relationship. I used to share a lot about it online, and now that I don't, people just assume we're no longer together. But in reality, I realize that it's so much more special and safe if I don't share a lot of it.”



Some eagle eyed fans have noticed though that Madelaine has actually gone through and either deleted or archived some of her pics with Travis. Not all of them, but some of them.



But then, we were thrown a curve ball when Travis posted a pic of the two of them at Disneyland together back in December.



This led us all to believe that things were still going strong between these two. I mean you know what they say, Disneyland is the happiest place on earth sooo you can’t not be happy there right?!



He shared this pic and wrote quote, “I don’t always wear ears at @disneyland, but when I do it’s because @madelame made me”



Again, we weren’t ready to jump to any conclusion, but here we are today, HEART BROKEN.



Us Weekly spoke with an insider about the split.



The source said quote, “Madelaine has moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”



And last year Madelaine also told Us Weekly that she wasn’t thinking about marriage and kids with Travis right now.



She said quote, “I’m career-based right now. Career, career, career, and then if kids happen later … maybe. But right now, I’m good.”



So maybe they just grew apart as they became more and more focused on their careers. I mean Riverdale does shoot in Vancouver, Canada while Travis was on the road for his MTV show “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.”



But regardless of what caused the split, fans are totally torn up over it.



One person shared this appropriate GIF and wrote quote, “someone please tell me that Madelaine and travis didn't actually break up.. this has to be a nightmare right?!”



Another wrote quote, “Wait ..... What ? I'm crying”



And another said quote, “You’ve got to be kidding.”



But another fan man a good point and said quote, “I’ll believe it when I hear it from Madelaine or Travis”



Are you as heartbroken by this split? Or did you speculate it? Chat it out in the comments below.



And WAIT! Watch more Clevver News now by clicking right over here for our video on more Riverdale relationships.



And after that be sure to subscribe to our channel because we’ve got all the tea on all of your favorite celebs and YouTubers.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad