Published on Dec 1, 2017

In this episode of the Youth Olympic Games Show, we meet Olympians of the Future and discuss their passions, challenges, and achievements. This episode looks into breaking and its first appearance at the Youth Olympic Games, BMX, Weightlifting, Rugby, and more!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com