Juan CUADRADO Goal - Poland v Colombia - MATCH 31

Loading...
Working...
Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018More match highlights:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 http://www.fifa.com
Loading playlists...