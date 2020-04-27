Is Kylie Jenner Paying Paparazzi To Take Pictures Of Her?!?

Published on Apr 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#kyliejenner #paparazzi #makeupfree



Last week paparazzi photos surfaced of Kylie Jenner while she was apparently running a social distancing errand and she looked like a completely different person. But now, new pap pics have surfaced and fans think Kylie staged them because of how she looked in the first set of photos.



She was just wearing some sweats and her hair in a bun, rocking a similar look to the rest of us right now. And honestly, Kylie has never been more relatable.



I personally didn’t think there was anything wrong with these paparazzi pics, because most of us are going au natural while hanging at home during these weird times… but Kylie may have not loved the way she looked.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr