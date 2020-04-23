#bretmanrock #racialslurs #twitter

Bretman Rock SPEAKS OUT Again On Past Controversial Video

Published on Apr 23, 2020

After a past video resurfaced featuring Bretman Rock using racial slurs, he’s issued an official apology to his fans and is reflecting on how he’s learning from his past mistakes.

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and Bretman is the latest celebrity who’s learned the hard way that what happens on the Internet stays on the Internet…

We’ve seen it many times before -- one day you’re on top of the world, and just hours later, you’re the latest Twitter hashtag being slapped around with the word ‘CANCELLED.’

All thanks to some deep investigative Internet work by fans who clearly have a lot of time on their hands, Bretman Rock is under fire for using harsh racial slurs multiple times in past, resurfaced videos.


