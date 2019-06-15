FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 - TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP FILM

Published on Jun 15, 2019

After 4,950 minutes of play, 153 goals, 52 matches, 24 teams, two finalists and one champion, it is all over! The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 drew to a close in Lodz after four weeks of action as Ukraine won their first-ever World Cup title.

With excitement right to the final whistle, the Eastern European side’s 3-1 win over Korea Republic in the final was a fitting conclusion to this gathering of the world’s best youth sides, with many memorable moments, records, personal bests and strong individual and team performances.

