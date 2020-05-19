Kim Kardashian OUTRAGES Fans With 'Nude' Facemask!

Published on May 19, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#KimKardashianWest #Skims #FaceMasks



Kim Kardashian’s newest Skims accessory just so happens to be social-distance-approved, but fans aren’t exactly giving them the seal of approval after dragging Kim for cultural appropriation, yet again. Anyone remember “KIMONOs??”



We’re all aware of Kim’s successful shapewear line Skims, and how it focuses on body positivity, while promoting shapewear and underwear for women of all shapes and sizes.



Over the weekend, the brand jumped on the “trendy mask” profit train and dropped a new line of nonmedical masks in five different shades.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr