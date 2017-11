Published on Nov 26, 2017

Like Nadia Comaneci in Montreal 1976 achieved the Perfect 10 in Gymnastics, Kazuyoshi Funaki found fame and ski jumping perfection with 5 perfect 20s on home snow en route to Olympic gold medal at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics.



Find more about the story behind Record breaking moments in "The Olympics on the Record series":

http://bit.do/EN-OTR



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5