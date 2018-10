Published on Oct 18, 2018

The permanent representative of Syria to the UN, Dr Bashar al-Jaafari strongly responds to the Saudi demands to draft a new constitution in Syria, telling the Saudi Ambassador that his country doesn't have a written constitution and not even a state name.



