Published on Jun 1, 2017

When Japanese pole vaulters Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe tied for second place at the Berlin 1936 Olympics, no one could've expected that result would end up in the history books as one of the most beautiful displays of friendship in Olympic history.



Photos of the "Medal of Friendship" provided by: Photo Kishimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5