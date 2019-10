Published on Oct 27, 2019

Japan laid out their credentials with a convincing 3-0 win over the Netherlands in Vitoria. Yamato Wakatsuki scored in each half, while Jun Nishikawa added a third from the penalty spot as the Asian champions made a statement of intent at Brazil 2019.



Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA

👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/