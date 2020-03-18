Iraqi president urges new PM-designate to hold early elections

Iraqi President Salih on Tuesday called on the new PM-designate al-Zurfi to hold early elections and carry out comprehensive reforms.
The nomination came one day after the deadline of 15 days to submit a candidate for the post of prime minister to Iraqi president.
Al-Zurfi, a Shiite politician and former governor of Najaf province, is a part of al-Nasr Coalition led by former PM al-Abadi.
Al-Zurfi fled the country during Saddam Husseins regime and returned after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.■

