Iraqi president urges new PM-designate to hold early elections

Published on Mar 18, 2020

Iraqi President Salih on Tuesday called on the new PM-designate al-Zurfi to hold early elections and carry out comprehensive reforms.

The nomination came one day after the deadline of 15 days to submit a candidate for the post of prime minister to Iraqi president.

Al-Zurfi, a Shiite politician and former governor of Najaf province, is a part of al-Nasr Coalition led by former PM al-Abadi.

Al-Zurfi fled the country during Saddam Husseins regime and returned after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.■