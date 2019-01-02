Netflix Pulls Episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Show for Criticizing Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Killing

Democracy Now!
Published on Jan 2, 2019

https://democracynow.org - Netflix is coming under fire for pulling an episode of U.S. comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show “Patriot Act” from Saudi Arabia, after officials from the kingdom complained to the streaming company. The episode, which became available in late October, a few weeks after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, was sharply critical of the Saudi royal family and, in particular, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

