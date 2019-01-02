Netflix Pulls Episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Show for Criticizing Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Killing

Published on Jan 2, 2019

https://democracynow.org - Netflix is coming under fire for pulling an episode of U.S. comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show “Patriot Act” from Saudi Arabia, after officials from the kingdom complained to the streaming company. The episode, which became available in late October, a few weeks after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, was sharply critical of the Saudi royal family and, in particular, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs weekdays on nearly 1,400 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream 8-9AM ET: https://democracynow.org



Please consider supporting independent media by making a donation to Democracy Now! today: https://democracynow.org/donate



FOLLOW DEMOCRACY NOW! ONLINE:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/democracynow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/democracynow

YouTube: http://youtube.com/democracynow

SoundCloud: http://soundcloud.com/democracynow

Daily Email: https://democracynow.org/subscribe

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+DemocracyNow

Instagram: http://instagram.com/democracynow

Tumblr: http://democracynow.tumblr.com

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/democracynow

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/demo...

TuneIn: http://tunein.com/radio/Democracy-Now...

Stitcher Radio: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/democ...