Facebook Sells YOU to Make Money

Published on Mar 26, 2018

Now outed in Australia for the outright selling your personal information, Facebook continues to expose itself as a rotten government-supported surveillance network.



Here are the election rigging articles:

https://aim4truth.org/2017/10/26/hill...



https://aim4truth.org/2017/11/27/obam...



https://aim4truth.org/2017/11/24/abso...



Do you receive your free daily TRUTH NEWS HEADLINES? Then you are missing out – big time. www.aim4truth.org



Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.