Dec 16, 2016

Who is responsible for each national team at the Olympics? Who makes sure their accomodations are correct, that there are no issues getting in the way of their performance? Meet Esther Vergeer, the deputy Chef de Mission at for the Netherlands at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. And a wheelchair tennis legend, by the way.



