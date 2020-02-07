Chinese Buns, southern style - steamed and fried (馒头)

Published on Feb 7, 2020

Steamed buns! There's a few different varieties of Mantou out there, so for this recipe we wanted to show you the classic southern sort. They're a bit more straightforward than some of the other Chinese buns out there, so we figured it'd be a solid place to start.



Written recipe'll be out at around the normal time, ~7am EST. I'll toss the link here once I post.



While we actually we able to nab a bit of our own B-Roll in Guizhou this time, as always the bit showing the Northern mantou is courtesy of Trevor James a.k.a. the Food Ranger. Huge thank you to him for being awesome and always letting us use bits and pieces of footage. That bit was from their Kaifeng episode, one of their best IMO. Check out their full video here:



https://youtu.be/h_6Fd_wbxJE



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Friday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!