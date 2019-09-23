Exclusive: Fed pouring billions nightly into US banks for months (Full show)

Published on Sep 23, 2019

The US Federal Reserve is pumping 75 billion dollars per day into our banks for something called “repo operations.” Why is the Fed continuing to intervene in the business of banks if our economy is doing so great? Rick Sanchez reports. Then Boom Bust co-host Christy Ai joins to share her expertise. Professor of economics Walter Block weighs in on the cataclysmic bankruptcy of 178-year-old UK travel agency Thomas Cook, which left thousands jobless or stranded abroad. Plus, we report on the latest from the ongoing anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong, a mysterious substance discovered on the dark side of the Moon and a US soldier charged with planning terroristic violence against a major US news agency and possibly presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke.









