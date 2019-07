Published on Jul 26, 2019

The Englishman goes into the FIFA eWorld Cup boasting seven titles this season, more than other player going into the season’s curtain-closer. Those notable victories include three FUT Champions Cup titles, the ePremier League with his boyhood club Liverpool and the FIFA eClub World Cup which was shared with team-mate and PlayStation No1 ‘Nicolas99fc’.



Read more about 'Tekkz': https://fifa.to/mD9xzJrrDY



Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv

https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/