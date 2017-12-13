Can Muslim leaders change Trump's Jerusalem decision? | Inside Story

Published on Dec 13, 2017

Jerusalem's status as part of Israel, or Palestine, or both has long been a controversial issue many politicians have shied away from.

But Donald Trump changed decades of US policy last week, by recognising the holy city as Israel's capital.

That decision set off worldwide protests and condemnation.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a meeting of The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday to discuss a response.

He said the US decision was illegal and a threat to all humanity.

But what can the 57-member organisation realistically do to pressure the US?



Presenter: Laura Kyle



Guests:



Yusuf Kanli - Former Editor of Turkey's Hurriyet Daily News.



Gedeon Levy - Columnist with Haaretz newspaper.



Mouin Rabbani - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies.





