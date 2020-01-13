Official Emblem Launch - FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 ™

Scheduled for Jan 17, 2020

WATCH LIVE ... from 14:00 Central European Time (CET).

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 will take place from 12 September until 4 October 2020.
The Official Emblem will be unveiled today at the MO Museum in Vilnius, the capital of the country.

While Lithuania have yet to qualify for a major tournament since regaining independence in 1990, the national Futsal team now have the chance to take part as the host nation.

