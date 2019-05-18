Announcement: Oslo Fan Meet-Up May 29, 2019

Published on May 18, 2019

Join us for another China Uncensored fan meet-up in Olso, Norway!
Wednesday May 29, 6:00–7:00pm
Delegation Room, 7th Floor
Grand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo, Norway

And register for the Oslo Freedom Forum, an amazing 3-day event you can read about here: https://oslofreedomforum.com

