Announcement: Oslo Fan Meet-Up May 29, 2019

Loading...
Working...
Join us for another China Uncensored fan meet-up in Olso, Norway!Wednesday May 29, 6:00–7:00pmDelegation Room, 7th FloorGrand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo, NorwayAnd register for the Oslo Freedom Forum, an amazing 3-day event you can read about here: https://oslofreedomforum.comMake sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredand check out the China Unscripted Podcast!http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/__© All Rights Reserved.
Loading playlists...