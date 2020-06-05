#StayStrong

Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima - Men's Marathon - Athens 2004 | Athens 2004 Replays

Premieres Jun 12, 2020

In 2004, at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, Vanderlei Cordeirode Lima about to become the first Brazilian to win an Olympic gold medal in the Men's Marathon. Soon after the 35 km (22 mi) mark, holding a lead of around 25 seconds, de Lima was attacked by an Irish protester. De Lima lost about 15 to 20 seconds because of this incident and was passed by Stefano Baldini and Meb Keflezighi. Despite the shock of the attack, he managed to finish the race and win the Bronze medal.

Watch more Athletics action here: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/spo...

