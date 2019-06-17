#PlayeroftheMatch

Peng Shimeng – Player of the Match – China PR v Spain

FIFATV
7.8M
640 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 17, 2019

China PR goalkeeper Peng Shimeng kept a clean sheet and was awarded the #PlayeroftheMatch presented by Visa against Spain in Group B of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to