All Missy Franklin 🇺🇸 London 2012 Finals! | Athlete Highlights

Melissa Jeanette Franklin " Missy" Johnson has won four Olympic Gold Medals and the Bronze Medal in the 4 x 100 m freestyle in her Olympic debut at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London at age 17. She swept the women's backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke. Franklin's successes have earned her Swimming World's World Swimmer of the Year and the American Swimmer of the Year award in 2012 as well as the FINA Swimmer of the Year Award in 2011 and 2012. In total, she has won twenty-seven medals in international competition: sixteen gold, six silver, and five bronze spanning the Olympics, the World Championships, the short course World Championships, and the Pan Pacific Championships. Franklin's eleven gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships were a record in women's swimming before Katie Ledecky broke it in 2017. Enjoy watching all of her London 2012 Finals!



