Seventeen Years Ago Today Was My Red Pill Moment — And America's

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 11, 2018
Gore Vidal wrote in 2002: 'We still don't know by whom we were struck that infamous Tuesday, or for what true purpose. But it is fairly plain to many civil libertarians that 9/11 put paid not only to much of our fragile Bill of Rights but also to our once-envied system of government which had taken a mortal blow the previous year when the Supreme Court did a little dance in 5/4 time and replaced a popularly elected President with the oil and gas Bush-Cheney junta.'