#LionelNation

Seventeen Years Ago Today Was My Red Pill Moment — And America's

Lionel Nation
213K
50,988 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 11, 2018

Gore Vidal wrote in 2002: 'We still don't know by whom we were struck that infamous Tuesday, or for what true purpose. But it is fairly plain to many civil libertarians that 9/11 put paid not only to much of our fragile Bill of Rights but also to our once-envied system of government which had taken a mortal blow the previous year when the Supreme Court did a little dance in 5/4 time and replaced a popularly elected President with the oil and gas Bush-Cheney junta.'

#LionelNation🇺🇸

Official Lionel Merchandise, Paraphernalia, Regalia — The Official Lionel Nation Store: http://www.cafepress.com/theofficiall...

Sign up for Lionel's Newsletter and Truth Warrior manifestos. http://lionelmedia.com/2015/05/04/inf...

How to Contribute to Super Chat During Live Streams https://support.google.com/youtube/an...

Subscribe to Lionel YouTube Channel – http://www.youtube.com/LionelY2K
Official Lionel Website: http://www.lionelmedia.com
Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/lionelmedia
Mrs. L's Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/lynnshawprod
Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/lionelmedia/
Periscope — https://www.periscope.tv/LionelNation/
Email – lionel@lionelmedia.com
Lionel Bio: http://lionelmedia.com/about-lionel/
Lionel Nation Google+ – https://plus.google.com/u/0/117173180...
The Lebron Law Firm Website – http://www.lebronfirm.com
Lionel Nation podcasts on iTunes – http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/li... Lionel Nation podcasts on audioBoom – http://audioboom.com/lionelmedia
Lionel Nation podcasts on Stitcher – http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/lione...
Official Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/lionelfanpage
The Lebron Law Firm Facebook Page – http://www.facebook.com/lebronfirm
The Lebron Law Firm Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/lebronfirm

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to