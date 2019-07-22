Talib Kweli And T.I. Talk Early Albums, Trap Music, And ASAP Rocky (Full Interview) | People's Party

Published on Jul 22, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with hip-hop legend and T.I. to discuss his trap past, early albums, Trap Music, his upcoming Flint water movie, ASAP Rocky detained and in jail in Sweden, Jay Z, being "King of the South," and potentially running for mayor of Atlanta.



Topics covered on this week's episode:



3:35 -- Master P being major influence in his independent grind



3:55 -- 8 Ball & MJG making $10,000 dollars a show before New York took notice



5:03 -- Wanting to be versatile and diverse with his first album "I'm Serious" but that made it hard for people to grasp T.I.'s identity and origin so his first few singles -- "What's Yo Name" ft. Pharrell, "I'm Serious" ft. Beanie Man, and "Meet Me At The Hotel" ft. Too Short -- didn't connect



6:46 -- First T.I. songs that stood out to people - "Dope Boyz & Trap N*ggaz" & "Still Ain't Forgave Myself" went on to create the genre of Trap Music which influenced his second album of the same title "Trap Muzik"



8:03 -- Had a meeting with LA Reid where he asked for 1 million dollars or to be let go from his record deal



8:42 -- Dropped 24s and then signed to Atlantic Records for over 1 million dollars



9:44 -- T.I. on creating the term "Trap Music" to define a sound and it was invented when his album dropped "Trap Muzik" on August 19, 2003



12:01 -- T.I. considers Jay Z a mentor



12:57 -- Trapping is most people's first introduction to entrepreneurship



13:23 -- T.I.'s candy hustle -- started out selling candy before getting into the crack game and had the goal of making $20 dollars a day moving up to $50 a day



17:22 -- Got kids to steal Starter coats and Jordans out locker rooms in the gym and sold them in his grandma's neighborhood to kids from another school



19:15 -- How T.I was introduced to the crack game when he was in 6th grade



22:49 -- T.I. talks about rappers being refugees of the war on drugs -- "It was an operation that was intended to cripple and destroy people of color in the undeserved inner city areas of society"



24-48 -- On how black people are veterans of the war on drugs and rap music is a celebration of surviving those times and conditions



27-58 -- T.I. talks about Atlanta's first black mayor (Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr.) giving jobs to re-build the airport in Atlanta, how minority inclusion began



30:26 -- David Banner told Talib Kweli there are more black millionaires in Atlanta than anywhere else in America because of the airport contracts



32:50 -- T.I. on Freaknik



36:00 -- ASAP Rocky and his comments on Ferguson



42:12 -- T.I. on giving back to the community



46-15 -- Flint water movie and T.I.'s involvement



49:05 -- T.I. on keeping the family together through ups and downs



52:39 -- T.I. on whether or not he would run for Mayor of Atlanta



