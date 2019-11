Published on Nov 27, 2019

China is an important market for Chilean fruit exports and is the main destination for the country’s cherries, according to Ronald Bown, president of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association.



The body estimates a 16 percent growth for this season, and hopes to break its previous historical record by exporting 210 thousand tons of cherries, with China as their main destination. China, in fact, was the recipient of 88 percent of Chile’s cherry harvest last year.