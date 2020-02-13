Best Celebrity 'Galentines' Day Celebrations!

Published on Feb 13, 2020

Valentine’s Day is great and all, but have you ever heard the term, ‘mates before dates,’ ‘fries before guys,’ or in Leslie Knope’s case, ‘ovaries before brovaries?’ There is truth to these statements and that truth lies in the kinda-sorta national holiday that is today, AKA Galentine’s Day. So in honor of celebrating your best gal pals (or best bromances), we’re bringing you some of our favorite Galentine’s Day couples and how they ring in this monumental day.What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad for Clevver News, and love is in the air this weekend, and by ‘love’ I don’t mean the mushy gushy romance stuff.I’m talkin’ hanging out with your bestie while watching RomComs and a hardcore gossip sesh while indulging in drinks, cheese and the four boxes of Girl Scout cookies you just purchased. Or again, in Leslie Knope’s case:TRUE love, my friends!Speaking of true love, it’s always so refreshing to see an entire TV show cast celebrating together, like the cast of Big Little Lies.Reese Witherspoon and the Monterey 5, took to Twitter on this day last year to share another quote about true loveWe can only imagine what they’re cookin’ up for the big galentines day festivities tonight… And specifically because Galentine’s Day is a Parks & Rec-inspired day, we can’t forget about this sweet photo Aubrey Plaza posted with her castmates last year too…Amy, if you’re listening, we expect some big, BIG plans set for tonight.So it’s no question that the way through any girl’s heart is through their stomachs. That said, Galentine’s Day doesn’t seem like a holiday Taylor Swift would ever pass up considering one of her favorite pastimes is baking for her guests. Whether it be Selena Gomez, Martha Hunt, Camila Cabello, honestly, every day spent with her gal pals is Galentine’s Day for Taylor.If you break apart Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” you’d realize that her girls are her world, so much so, that she even bought them matching rings.

Ari and her gal pals, including Victoria Monet, Liz Gillies, and Courtney, may be expressing their love in the form of dollar signs, but money spent is money earned.Kylie Jenner and her galentine, Stassie, might’ve partaken in a Galentine’s shopping spree years ago, but they’ve added one honorary gal pal to their group since.It’s looking like a cozy night in for these girls, and maybe some karaoke if things start to get REAL wild...Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are another one of our favorite group of celeb besties, and if you didn’t find yourself jealous of their lavish lifestyle, then you’re probably lying.We can only imagine the day these two will be having… whether it’s spent on a yacht, at a spa orrrr even SERVING LOOKS during New York Fashion Week.YouTubers Tana Mongeau and her friends, on the other hand, probably have a whole different idea of Galentine’s Day…Whether she’s out clubbing with Alissa Violet or at home making up TikTok dances with Charli D’Amelio, Galentine’s Day will NOT be spent alone worrying about exes. Just stating facts.Anyway, hopefully these celeb besties got you and your besties in the Galentine’s Day spirit, so right now I wanna know what your ideal Galentine’s Day would be, and if you’ve got a hot date with your gals tonight, be sure to share all your plans down here in the comments.Then don’t forget to subscribe to our channel, hit that notification bell, and then click right over here for another new video.Thanks so much for tuning in, I’m your host Sussan Mourad and have a happy Galentine’s Day!





